Selena Gomez opens up about acting ‘crazy’ in ‘Emilia Perez’ audition

Selena Gomez was told to act like 'a drunk mad woman' in audition

Selena Gomez made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Emilia Perez and shared some rare insight into the movie auditions.



The Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, posed with her co-stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez at the event on Monday, October 21st.

At the big event, the Lose You to Love Me songstress opened up about her audition, sharing that she sang Bienvenida “which is a big number I do in the bedroom,” in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I throw everything around, and I had no idea the concept of what he was going for, the director Jacques (Audiard) literally said to me, act drunk and throw your shoes if you want, and just go crazy. I did it once and he was like, ‘go crazier’.”

The Disney alum continued, “I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman, a drunk mad woman and it was a very crazy experience. But I was honoured when he decided to ultimately go with me."

Gomez rose to fame as a child star on Disney’s hit series Wizards Of Waverly Place.

During the premiere for her latest project, Gomez admitted she is “open to anything” in regards to her future roles.

This comes after the actress shared an emotional video on social media showing her excited reaction when she first heard about getting the role.

Emilia Perez will be released on November 13th on Netflix.