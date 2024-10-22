Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in trouble about luxurious mansion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer, who left fans baffled with their unexpected decision to part ways, are said to be in trouble as they're struggling with selling their multi-million dollar mansion.

Hollywood icons Affleck and Lopez, popularly known as Bennifer, are facing challenges in the real estate market for their lavish dream house worth $68 million.



The mansion, which is located in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, has been up for sale for almost 100 days now without finding any serious buyer.



"It would have been surprising for the house to sell in less than 100 days," a broker revealed to Realtor.com.



The reason is still unknown leading to several possibilities as to why the topmost property has not been sold out yet.



They added, "Most homes of this magnitude are on the market for six months, and in many cases significantly longer."

Real estate experts predict that the main possible reason could be the higher price tag.

Another American real estate agent Jason Oppenheim shared that Affleck and Lopez may lose some money when their house finally sells.



"It's likely they will sell the house in the $58 million to $60 million range. Thus, they could lose several million dollars on the sale." " Jason explained to DailyMail.



However, the ex-partners Ben and Jennifer have decided to go separate ways after reviving their love story in 2021. Despite their efforts, they couldn't work things out.