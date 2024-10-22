Will Smith's son Jaden explains his 'weirdness' was him trying to 'fit in'

Jaden previously admitted that he always tried to act normal growing up, even if it didn’t translate well

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son Jaden is embracing his weirdness after trying (and failing) to fit in his whole life.

On October 19, the 26-year-old rapper and actor shared a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that his unconventional behaviour in the past wasn’t an act.

"All The Weird S*** You’ve Ever Seen Me Do Was Me Thinking I Was Totally Normal," he wrote. admitting that now he sometimes acts “Weird On Purpose” because he’s grown comfortable in his own skin.

“At The End Of The Day I’ve Been Trying To Fit In This Whole Time And I Guess It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan,” the Karate Kid alum added.

Jaden’s post follows his interview with Complex, titled, “I Interviewed Jaden Smith and It Was Somehow Even Weirder Than Expected,” where he was asked about his self-proclaimed weirdness.

“It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal,” he reflected, noting that he “wasn’t really trying to show anybody” his true self while growing up.

“Sometimes it’s so frustrating to watch people try to follow the ‘normal’ thing to do when that’s not what they really want to do in their art and everything,” he shared his newfound perspective, which inspired him to embrace being different.

"I actively try to be myself,” Jaden emphasised.