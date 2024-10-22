Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham make first appearance on sets of 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham make first appearance on sets of 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy and Stephen Graham spotted on the set of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, for the first time in Birmingham.

Oppenheimer actor was witnessed performing his role as Tommy Shelby, at Cornwall Street.

Taking to social media platforms, fans posted video of Cillian riding a horse and dressed up in heavily mud-stained coat and suit followed by fake blood seeping down his cheek.

During the later hours of the day, Stephen Graham dressed up in a historical attire, was seen filming a part from the movie, on a narrow boat, outside Tap and Spile pub on Gas Street Basin; a canal located in the heart of Birmingham.

The basin, which is usually bustling with revellers, was shut down while film crews transformed the area into a gritty wartime film set.

Moreover, Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons and ended in 2022. It starred Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy.

For the unversed, the show is now getting the movie treatment. During an interview with Variety, Steven Knight stated, "It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far.”