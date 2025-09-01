Jonas Brothers give playful shoutout to Fifth Harmony after reunion concert

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas took a back seat over the weekend as Fifth Harmony stepped on the stage during the Jonas Brothers Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

During the pop band’s Dallas stop Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui reunited for the first time since 2018 to deliver a memorable treat to the Jonas Brothers’ concert attendees.

After the all-girl group’ thrilling performance of their hits Worth It and Work From Home, the three brothers gave them a playful shoutout on the band’s official Instagram account.

“An honor to have our friends @fifthharmony up on stage tonight in Dallas on the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour,” they captioned a hilarious video capturing the siblings sitting in the stands.

“Do you think they’ll play 'Work From Home' tonight?” Nick asked only for Kevin to confidently respond, “No it’s a Jonas Brothers concert!” The video cuts to Fifth Harmony performing their iconic track.

The Sunday, August 31, performance marked the quartet’s—sans Camila Cabello, who exited the group in 2016—much anticipated reunion since they went on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2018.