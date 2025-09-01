Sharon Osbourne makes touching move days after late husband Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne has recently paid tribute to her late husband Ozzy with a subtle nod.

The late Black Sabbath frontman’s team, who still manages his Instagram account, shared a photo of him performing on stage few days before his death on July 22 at age 76.

In the caption, the team wrote, “I don't wanna say goodbye. When I do, you'll be alright. After all, I did it all for you.”

Following his post, Sharon quietly liked the social media post as she continued to mourn his tragic demise.

For the unversed, Ozzy, who left behind a widow and six children, was reportedly laid to rest on the grounds of his own Buckinghamshire mansion last month in a low-key funeral with family and friends.

Earlier in August, BBC delayed the Ozzy documentary after the late rocker’s family expressed concerns over the show’s content.

It is pertinent to mention that Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home – described as a “moving and inspirational account of the last chapter” of the star's life – was removed from TV listings with no explanation.

A source revealed to The Sun, “There have been conversations behind the scenes that maybe the BBC were rushing their show on Ozzy out especially because Paramount+ also had a movie in the offing.”

“What mattered the most to the family was the overall tone and theme of the programme, which features Ozzy and Sharon in one of their last interviews together,” mentioned an insider close to the rocker’s family.

The source told the outlet, “It started to feel like the goal being pursued by the BBC and the makers of the movie was to get the show on air faster than the Paramount+ doc.”