Kid Cudi recalls encouraging Young Timothée Chalamet at low point

American rapper Kid Cudi looks back fondly on his first encounter with Timothee Chalamet.

In his new book, Cudi: The Memoir, the rapper recalls meeting a then-17-year-old Chalamet at a Montreal concert over a decade ago and encouraging him during a low point early in his career.

What began as a fan-artist connection blossomed into a genuine friendship.

The rapper penned in his book that the teenager wasChalamet feeling discouraged because some of his scenes were cut from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar (2014).

Kid Cudi met him at a show in Montreal and gave him some powerful advice, telling him, “This is your destiny... You’re gonna be fine, bro.”

Cudi's first hangout with Chalamet was intended to be an opportunity to "meet a fan," but the two have built a lasting friendship in the years since, the musician says.

"I was like, 'Oh, cool, I'll meet little dude.' He's 17 at the time. I was like, 'Yeah, have him come through, have him bring his friends.' And it was so cool to just hang out with him then and [have] us still be homies," Cudi, 41, says. "It's a crazy thing, man. I love the fact that me and Timmy have this relationship that goes beyond the industry s---. We really homies."

While Cudi does not keep track of how many people he has helped with these words of wisdom Chalamet continues to remind him of his impact in his life, calling him a “legend” and “GOAT.”

So while Cudi wasn’t the reason Timmy became an actor, he did give him a much-needed confidence boost when he was doubting himself.