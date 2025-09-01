How Cat Deeley handled divorce talk on 'This Morning'

Cat Deeley smartly dodged about her divorce when asked about her summer holidays on Monday's This Morning.

Patrick Kielty, 54 and the TV presenter, 48, announced their breakup in a joint statement last month.

In her much-awaited comeback since the split, fans were glued on the screens, to wondering if Cat would mention about her divorce, which shocked many as it brought to an end to 12 years of marriage.

When asked by co-host Ben Shephard, 50, about her time off, Cat replied: 'We had a lovely summer.'

'Lots of beach time, family, friends, kids, bags of groceries but I was looking forward to coming back to work, it's a bit weird.'

Cat's decision not to discuss her personal life on air comes after friends revealed she was 'anxious ahead of her return to This Morning.

A source told Daily Mail: 'Cat has decided not to mention the breakdown of her marriage on screen. She has been hurt that people who don't even know her have judged her for not going to her mother-in-law's funeral in March.'

The source further claimed that Cat has also been upset by criticism from Patrick's family and inner circle.

The former couple share two sons together, Milo, eight, and James, six.