The Weeknd makes history with 'Blinding Lights'

The Weeknd just proved he really “can’t sleep until he feels the city lights," as Blinding Lights continued to smash records like no other.

The hit single has officially become the first song ever to hit five billion streams on Spotify.

On Sunday, August 31, Spotify announced the milestone with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, celebrating the news on his Instagram.

The 35-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter reposted the streaming platform's post on his own Instagram stories commemorating the historic feat with his 78.4 million followers.

This achievement follows several others for the track, including being ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s list of Top Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs of the 21st Century.

Originally released in late 2019, Blinding Lights has already broken multiple records, from topping the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks to being the longest-running top 10 song ever. It was also the first to hit four billion streams earlier in January 2024.

With the latest milestone, The Weeknd now holds the record for the most songs, in total 28, in Spotify’s Billions Club.

The Die For You hitmaker also performed at the music service provider's first-ever Billions Club: Live concert in December.

It is pertinent to note that Blinding Lights is not just The Weekend's first but it's the first song by any artist to reach that milestone in Spotify’s history.