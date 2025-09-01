'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud ties the knot with Emily Shah

The couple started officially dating in 2019 a year after crossing paths on a dating app

Aladdin star Mena Massoud has tied the knot.

The 33-year-old actor — best known for his role of Aladdin in the 2019 live action remake of the Disney classic — married Emily Shah, 30, in Tuscany this July, celebrating with not one but two wedding ceremonies, Vogue India reported.

Guests were welcomed with dinner at Tenuta Di Sticciano before the couple honoured both their backgrounds with a Hindu ceremony in the gardens overlooking the Tuscan hills, followed by a Coptic Christian ceremony the next day.

“We really wanted our wedding to be an experience for our guests and a weekend we would all remember forever,” the newlyweds told People magazine in an interview published September 1. “Tuscany became our canvas… Intimate because of the deep connections with our closest family and friends, and grand in the way every detail told a story.”

Shah stunned in a red Arpita Mehta sari with a veil embroidered with their horoscope symbols, while Massoud wore an ivory Manish Malhotra ensemble. For the Christian ceremony, the bride switched into a Lihi Hod gown, while Massoud opted for a Zegna tux.

The couple, who started dating a year after first meeting on a dating app, honeymooned across Italy and Portugal. “Our honeymoon was a little bit of everything,” Shah said.

Now, they’re ready to take on life as husband and wife, saying, “The wedding was the beginning, but the future… that is what we’re really looking forward to.”