Cristiano Ronaldo fiancee Georgina makes first appearance since engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancee Georgina Rodríguez stepped out for the first time in public since the couple have announced their engagement.

Over the weekend the newly engaged model attended the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Italy while her jaw-dropping 30-carat engagement ring was on full display with other jewels.

After a water taxi ride to the venue on Sunday, August 31, the social media personality walked on the red carpet, posing for photographers as her massive sparkler caught the light with every movement.

For the special occasion, the Vogue regular donned a black midi dress with a laced skirt paired with matching black stilettos.

She accessorised with a few diamond rings, earrings and sunglasses. The Argentine-Spanish beauty pulled back her long, black tresses in a loose braid.

Georgina’s Sunday sighting marked her first appearance after her much anticipated engagement with the legendary soccer player.

Earlier this month, the 31 year old and Christiano, 40, sent fans into a frenzy with the delightful announcement that they got engaged after eight years of dating and growing a family.

"Yes I do. In this and in all my lives," she captioned a photo of her hand displaying the sparkler on that finger.

The businesswoman has since not shied away from showing off the ring via social media.