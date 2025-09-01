Drew Barrymore makes surprise admission about Hollywood comeback

Drew Barrymore has made surprising confession about her Hollywood comeback in a recent episode of her hit daytime talk show.

The Never Been Kissed actress responded to a question from her co-host Ross Mathews in the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

He asked, “Who could get you back on the big screen?”

To which Drew giggled and replied, “Oh, I didn’t see that coming.”

“Same person, Adam Sandler. Always Adam,” declared the Charlie’s Angels actress as the audience erupted in cheers.

Interestingly, Drew also named another Hollywood star who she really wanted to join them in a possible project.

“Adam knows that I really wanna work with him and Jennifer Aniston together. They both know that,” stated the 50-year-old.

The Ever After actress also jokingly said that three of them have “thought of ideas and even shared title of the show, ’70s sitcom Three’s Company”.

The clip, which was shared on the show’s Instagram account, had received positive reactions from Drew’s fans.

One wrote, “Drew’s smile at the beginning. That would be the best trio in a movie! I’ll bring the popcorn!”

“The trio we love to see,” another remarked.

A third one added, “A movie with Adam and Jennifer, sounds like a riot.”

Meanwhile, Adam and Drew had previously worked in various projects including The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended.