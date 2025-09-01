Reese Witherspoon gives fans a peek into her summer life

Reese Witherspoon has recently been making most of her summer alongside friends and family.

On August 31, the Legally Blonde alum turned to Instagram and had shared a few glimpses of her summer time in a carousel of images, featuring the actress herself in different places and her young children as well.

Reese also jumped on The Summer I turned bandwagon, a TikTok trend which is inspired from the hit show, The Summer I turned Pretty.

In all four slides, the Sweet Home Alabama actress revealed that this summer she “got mindful”, “closer with loved ones”, “reconnected with hometown” and “accomplished something new”.

Captioning the post, Reese wrote, “Summer may be over, but the memories are forever.”

Following the post, The Morning Show star’s fans also showered their love in the comment section.

One user said, “Mindful, closer, reconnect & accomplished is equal to a summer full of goals achieved @reesewitherspoon.”

Another remarked, “You are truly an amazing woman. An inspiration to millions of people around the world.”

“Keep inspiring Reese!!” added a third user.

Earlier the Wild actress shared rare moments of raising three children while building her career in Hollywood.

Reese recalled spending a lot of time in trailers together and how she felt like always on the road as well as her children constantly giving her career advice.

“I'd cry working 14 to 17 hours, sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired,” she mentioned in her previous IG post.

Reese explained, “It looked like trying to say something positive about work when I got home at night.”

“So, my kids would know that my work was meaningful to me and could be fun!”