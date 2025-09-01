Brooklyn Beckham's cold behaviour becomes evident in latest move amid family feud

The high-profile celebrity couple share four children

Brooklyn Beckham continues to ignore his family's milestones amid an ongoing feud.

The aspiring chef, 26, is the son of the legendary footballer David Beckham and Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham.

The high-profile celebrity couple share four children: Brooklyn Beckham, 26, Romeo Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham 20, and their youngest, Harper Beckham, 14.

As their second eldest son Romeo have turned today, September, 1. David and Victoria shared heartfelt birthday tributes to him.

Meanwhile, Romeo's little brother Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostle also posted sweet Instagram messages, but Brooklyn noticeably ignored the big day.

Instead, he shared updates from his new life in Beverly Hills with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn's cold behaviour comes after he made another thinly veiled jibe at his family, saying the only thing he'd fly back home for was a meal.

For context, the Beckhams are reportedly no longer on speaking terms with Brooklyn and Nicola 30, who recently renewed their vows without inviting his family.

This also follows after Brooklyn posting a tutorial on making jam-seemingly inspired by Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her own pricey raspberry jam, through her American Riveria Orchard brand, priced at a staggering £6.50 a jar.