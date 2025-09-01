Fifth Harmony shocks fans with surprise performance at Jonas Brothers tour

Fifth Harmony made an ultimate comeback, sending fans into a frenzy with a reunion concert at the Jonas Brothers‘ tour stop in Texas.

On Sunday night, August 31, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui performed on stage together for the first time since they went on an "indefinite hiatus" in 2018.

Treating fans to an unforgettable surprise at the Jonas Brothers concert over the weekend, the quartet sans minus Camila Cabello reunited on stage to perform Worth It and Work From Home.

Earlier that day, the all girl group teased a possible reunion on its official X account, shocking fans with their first post in seven years.

On Sunday morning after they stirred curiosity with just a single hashtag, "#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree."

Harmonizers quickly rushed to the comment section with excitement and many wondering if the post was a sign of a long awaited reunion.

For the unversed, Fifth Harmony was shot to fame after it formed on the U.S. version of The X-Factor in 2012.

They experienced major success with their debut album Reflection in 2015 and the following year Cabello, 28, left the group to embark on her solo journey.

Notably, all of the members have released solo music since, but their careers have varied in popularity.