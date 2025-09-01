'SNL' stars break silence on cast exodus ahead of new season

The Saturday Night Live family is finally breaking its silence amid a flurry of exits.

Bowen Yang, Marcello Hernández, Chloe Fineman, and other regulars and alumni have been reacting to the heartfelt and hilarious goodbyes as cast members bid farewell.

Since the star-studded 50th-anniversary special, Heidi Gardner has become the latest to depart, joining the growing list of exits including Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow’s.

Recently, Longfellow confirmed his departure after three seasons via Instagram. Yang, 34, chimed in with a playful comment, "Jesus WAS Chinese. I love you Michael."

The Wicked actor cheekily referred to one of Longfellow’s Weekend Update jokes.

Hernández, 28, also shared, "Love bro, thank you for letting me cfb whenever, my roommate," to which Longfellow replied, "the ps5, shes yours now brother."

As for Walker, who is also departing the NBC comedy show after three seasons, Fineman, 37, wrote under his post on Instagram, "I’ll miss being your pregnant wife all the time!!!!!" Gardner also commented, "I love you."

Although executive producer Lorne Michaels and longtime cast member Kenan Thompson have already hinted that cast changes were inevitable, this wave of exits marks the biggest cast shake-up Saturday Night Live has seen since 2022, when eight members departed ahead of Season 48.

With the Season 51 premiere just around the corner, set for October 4 premiere, there’s still no word on whether even more departures are on the horizon.