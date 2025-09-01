Colman Domingo finally addresses Sabrina Carpenter’s Tears criticism

Colman Domingo has recently addressed the backlash over his appearance in Sabrina Carpenter‘s Tears video.

The American actor lately made an appearance in the singer’s new music video, released last month on August 29.

In the video, Colman was seen as one of many drag performers that danced behind Sabrina.

However, some online users slammed Colman on X.

Although the Rustin actor was not tagged, the post caught Colman’s attention and he clapped back at the critics.

“It’s a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother,” wrote The Madness actor.

He further responded, “Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain’t that deep.”

Colman also went on to quote RuPaul, saying, “We are born naked and everything else is drag’ Suits, t shirts, dresses. All drag.”

Meanwhile, the Euphoria actor’s appearance in Sabrina’s music video had left some fans shocked as one X user posted a clip with the caption, “Colman Domingo dancing in drag with Sabrina Carpenter was not on my bingo card for 2025 but here we are!”

At the time, the Sing Sing actor reshared the post and replied, “Didn’t see that coming did ya? Thank you, Sabs, for inviting me to truly play.”