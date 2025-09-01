Fifth Harmony shares first post after reunion concert: ‘Felt amazing’

Fifth Harmony shocks fans with surprise performance at Jonas Brothers tour

Fifth Harmony is feeling amazing to be on the stage together for the first time after seven years.

Following their surprise reunion concert at the Jonas Brothers Dallas stop during their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, the all girl group took to their official social media accounts to share the love they received during the Sunday, August 31, appearance.

"Where were you on August 31, 2025?" they wrote in the caption alongside a video of their exciting renditions over the weekend.

Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui also expressed gratitude towards Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, adding, "Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back [sparkling red heart emoji]."

In addition, the quartet, sans Camila Cabello who left the group in 2016, has also released new merchandise, debuted a new logo and updated their social media bio with the slogan "Where were you on August 31, 2025?"

Fifth Harmony, who performed Worth It and Work From Home during the latest show, marked the latest and buzziest of guests the band has brought out so far.

Jonas Brothers have made it a habit to bring a surprise guest to their shows. They kick off the tour on August 10, with Demi Lovato joining the band on stage for a Camp Rock reunion.