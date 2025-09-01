Josh Duhamel loves ‘being a dad’

Josh Duhamel on fatherhood

Josh Duhamel is embracing every moment of fatherhood. The 52-year-old actor says life with his two sons, Axl, 12, and Shepherd, 19 months, is filled with joy and surprises that make parenting his favorite role yet.

“There’s always something new,” Duhamel shared with PEOPLE.

“I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone.” He shares his youngest son, Shepherd, with wife Audra Mari, while his oldest, Axl, is from his previous marriage to Fergie.

Duhamel explained that his boys already show very different interests.

“My wife’s father is a big car guy and a collector of cars, and I think that Shepherd is very much like his grandfather,” he said.

“He just loves cars, … and all he wants to do is get up in the seat and just pretend like he’s driving. Even if it’s a little tricycle, he wants to get in there and pretend.”

Axl, on the other hand, has his own passions.

“He doesn’t really care so much about cars,” Duhamel admitted. “He’s more about soccer and basketball stats. But that’s the beauty of genetics. They all come out a little bit different.”

While the Off the Grid star loves being a dad to two boys, he’s also open to expanding his family.

Praising Mari, 31, for being “a great mom” and “a great role model,” Duhamel said he would be thrilled to welcome another child. “Hopefully we have another one. Hopefully a girl, maybe another boy. We’ll see.”

For now, Duhamel is savouring every stage of parenting, from the sports talks with Axl to Shepherd’s fascination with cars, and says fatherhood continues to be the most rewarding part of his life.