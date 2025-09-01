Orlando Bloom drops bombshell announcement after Katy Perry painful split

Orlando Bloom has recently dropped bombshell announcement about applying for Irish passport after his split from Katy Perry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor finally revealed he wanted to embrace Irish roots that went back to his grandfather, who was Northern Irish.

“I’m getting my Irish passport. [My grandfather] was actually from Northern Ireland,” he said on Virgin Radio following his breakup from Katy back in June after nine years together.

Later, Irish broadcaster Ryan Tubridy asked, “There are a lot of people from the UK who, after a certain political move, found themselves looking for a granny down the back of the couch.”

The Troy actor explained, “Part of it was actually just for work, like, when I was working in Prague for a while, [there was] a whole bunch of new paperwork.”

“And also, I love the fact that I’ve got Irish heritage. That’s all it is,” added the 48-year-old.

This isn't the first time Orlando has discussed his Irish roots after his surprised revelers by singing a folk tune on a St Patrick's Day back in 2023.

Lately, the Kingdom of Heaven actor, who took The Alma pub stage by surprise, finally parted ways from Katy in June after nine years together.

Last month, Orlando opened up about his drastic weight loss including the only two foods he was allowed to eat for The Cut role.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Orlando is seen playing a retired Irish boxer trying to rediscover his form in psychological thriller The Cut, which is set to release this week.