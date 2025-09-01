Katie Price's music enjoys remarkable revival after eight years

Katie Price is entertaining her fans with her powerful musical comeback.

The star's 2017 hit, I Got U, has been re-entered the pubic after an eight years gap, seeing an incredible resurgence in popularity-interestingly reaching number three in the UK charts as well as ranking number one on the iTunes Dance Chart.

Moreover, her 2019 dance tune Hurricane has also been climbing up the charts, reaching number six on iTunes.

Following her huge success, her eldest children reacted to the news on social media, with Junior, 20, penning: 'Number one and number six!. Well done mum.'

Princess, 18, also shared a sweet post, sharing 'well done mum' alongside heart and clapping emoji.

Katie even shared the lovely moment herself, filming as the radio presenter declared: 'The highest new entry is Katie Price with I Got U.'

Katie's representatives told the Daily Mail: 'This is a massive surprise for Katie, her dream come true and can't thank enough for her latest entrance into the charts.

The boost for Katie comes as her feud with ex Peter Andrew has resurfaced, with him accusing her of spreading baseless lies over the last 16 years.