King Charles and Queen Camilla pay homage to Harry and Meghan

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid homage to Prince Harry and Meghan's iconic royal tour photograph during their visit to the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, marking the final day of their Australian engagements.

The 75-year-old monarch and Queen gracefully descended the steps of the iconic landmark to greet thousands of eager royal fans who gathered to see them.

This moment mirrored a beloved walkabout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first major royal tour of the South Pacific back in 2018, shortly after their wedding.

During that memorable visit, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their first child as they kicked off a 16-day adventure in Australia.

Meghan dazzled in a chic white pencil dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, complemented by a stylish camel trench coat, while Harry looked dapper in a navy suit and an open-collared white shirt.

Queen Camilla dazzled in a stunning white silk dress by Fiona Clare, accented with elegant black piping and a special brooch gifted by the Royal Australian Corps of Military Police, of which she serves as Colonel.

The royal couple took in the sights of Sydney Harbour, where they conducted a fleet review of five impressive ships, showcasing their commitment to military traditions.

After engaging with enthusiastic crowds who had come to see them, the King and Queen were warmly welcomed at the Man O' War Steps by notable dignitaries, including the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Her Excellency The Honourable Ms. Sam Mostyn AC, and the Chief of the Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston AC RAN.