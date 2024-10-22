Liam Payne's 'final meeting' with Simon Cowell revealed

Liam Payne was eliminated from X-Factor in 2008 before finding fame with 'One Direction'

Following the death of Liam Payne, Simon Cowell’s brother Tony has unveiled the details of the last meet-up the duo had.

Amongst the four brothers, Simon was the one who had a close bond and connection with the Teardrops singer.

While mourning the loss of the pop star, Tony shared that both Payne and Cowell met each other a few months ago.

He told Closer magazine: “We are devastated. I feel for Simon, too. He met with Liam a few months ago, when Liam took Bear to see him at his house in the Cotswolds and Bear played with his son, Eric".

The Britain’s Got Talent Judge’s brother further mentioned that even though the other band members of the former group, 'One Direction' had floated off, but the Strip That Down singer was still strong minded at impressing Simon.

"Liam was determined to gain Simon's approval [on The X Factor]. He desperately wanted to please him”, added Tony.

For the unversed, the 31-year-old artist initially auditioned for X-Factor in 2008 but ended up getting eliminated at the Judges’ Houses stage.

Two years later, he again tried his luck that proved to be life changing for Liam Payne as he entered the show as a solo artist and left with a boy band called 'One Direction' which included; Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.