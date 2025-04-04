Prince William gets 'slide-tackled' during charity game gone wrong

Prince William said it was a 'pleasure to get to know' the former England midfielder

Prince William took a tumble during a charity football game after getting “slide-tackled” by Lioness legend Jill Scott.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show on Thursday, April 3, the former England midfielder recalled the moment she accidentally slide-tackled the future king while they were opening a school.

“I just had trainers and it was astro turf. I slipped and wiped him out,” she said, per Daily Mail.

Being their first time meeting, Scott remembered thinking, “I’ve just slide-tackled the future King!”

The Lioness, who earned 161 caps for England, shared more lighthearted moments from her interactions with William — including an unexpected delivery of her MBE.

Due to COVID restrictions, Scott had to pick up the honour from her local post office rather than receiving it from the Prince of Wales.

“I missed the parcel. So I went to pick it up… and it was my MBE. It was in the sorting office in Warrington,” she laughed.

William later praised Scott following her retirement in 2022, writing: “congratulations on a wonderful career, its been a pleasure to get to know you.”

He then joked about their first meeting, “Tiny bit pleased there won't be any more slide tackles during ‘friendly’ kickabouts…”

As for Jill, she still describes William as “such a lovely guy.”