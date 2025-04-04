Michelle Williams secretly welcomes new baby with husband Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams shares three kids with Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams secretly expanded her family with the arrival of a new baby with husband Thomas Kail.

People reported on Thursday, April 3, that The Greatest Showman star quietly welcomed her fourth baby via surrogate six weeks ago.

Notably, the new addition marks the third child the Dawson’s Creek alum shares with the director-producer. She is also a mother to 19-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she had with late actor Heath Ledger.

A source told the magazine that the family is overjoyed by the new arrival, saying, "They coudn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings."

In addition to the newborn, Kail, 48, and the Venom actress are also parents to four-year-old son Hart and a two-year-old child whose name and sex have been kept under tight wraps.

The American theater director and Williams, 44, first met when he directed and produced Fosse/Verdon.

In December 2019, it was revealed that they were expecting their first baby together and were engaged.

The couple made their first official public appearance together at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards, and just two months later, they were seen wearing wedding bands.

Williams was previously married to musician Phil Elverum. Meanwhile, Kail’s first wife was actress Angela Christian.