King Charles holds key meeting after William hires Diana's divorce lawyer

Royal family shared an important update from King Charles' key meeting at Windsor Castle after Prince William's decision to bring a major change in royal protocol.

According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch met an influential figure after his son and the future King reportedly hired his late mother, Princess Diana's divorce lawyer in a bombshell move.

On the official social media page of the royal family, a delightful photo of the King posing alongside the new Commonwealth Secretary-General has been released.

The statement alongside the picture reads, "The King, as Head of the Commonwealth, received The Hon. Shirley Botchwey upon her appointment as the new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle this morning."

Earlier, a report by the Mail raised eyebrows which revealed that the Prince of Wales instructed Mishcon de Reya, a law firm, to handle his legal matters, resulting in a split from his father.

For the unversed, William had been represented by Harbottle & Lewis, a law firm favoured by the King and one of their lawyers Gerrard Tyrrell, used to make decisions for both, the monarch and his son.

An insider shared, "William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."

Princess Kate's husband "wants to do things differently from his father, and wants to be seen to do them differently."