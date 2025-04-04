Prince Andrew's links to alleged agent revealed in newly released files

Recently unveiled court documents expose fresh details about the association between Prince Andrew and Yang Tengbo, a businessman accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government.

The revelations come after a legal battle over access to records detailing Yang's activities in Britain before his expulsion on national security grounds.

According to Home Office assessments, Yang may have sought to influence the Duke of York while building close ties within royal circles, reported GB News.

Officials flagged concerns over his involvement in high-profile business ventures linked to Prince Andrew, including Pitch@Palace-a networking platform that connected entrepreneurs with investors, particularly in China.

Yang, who lived in the UK for nearly two decades, reportedly gained prominence within an initiative after the fall out from Prince Andrew's disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

The public backlash forced the duke to step away from royal duties, leading to the decline of Pitch@Palace in both Britain and China.