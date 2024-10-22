Taylor Swift fans notice subtle ‘love you’ to Travis Kelce at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is in her 'Lover' era

Taylor Swift is embracing her Love Story as she gave a public shout-out to her lover Travis Kelce in the Eras Tour show in Miami.



Fans also noticed a subtle outfit detail in the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s look which was a subtle nod to the NFL star.

The mega popstar was caught wearing her Jacquie Aiche 'T' Mini Hoop in the fan-captured videos. Swifties noted that the earring bore her beau’s initials.

One of them wrote on X, “This means it is True love.”

It appears that easter eggs are one of the Blank Space songstress’ love language, as she was seen wearing a TNT bracelet, and a 87 ring before, referring to the footballer’s jersey number.

This comes after celebrating Kelce’s victory in the show on Sunday, the 14-time Grammy winner swapped the lyrics of her song Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Fans went wild at the concert after the lyric change and expressed excitement at seeing their favourite couple’s romance bloom.

One fan wrote in the comments, “She loves him!”

Another quipped, “When you both have to work but she still wants to say ‘I love you.’”