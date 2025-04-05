Kate Hudson's daring poolside selfie sparks sibling banter

Kate Hudson is soaking up the sun in a daring poolside selfie, sporting a white one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and minimal material on the back and sides.

She captioned the photo, "Spring and Side b**b, Two things I love to get behind," and asked her followers for recommendations on a natural, non-greasy sunscreen.

Her brother, Oliver Hudson, joked in the comments, "Tone it down Hudson! There are children here. Once again inappropriate." Meanwhile, Kerry Washington fired back with, "HOT!!!!!."

Hudson's bold fashion choices are nothing new. At the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix series, Running Point, she wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high split and plunging neckline.

In an interview with People magazine, Hudson revealed her sibling dynamic with Oliver is "crazy" and that they even have a podcast about it.

She also shared the story behind Scott Disick's cameo in the show, saying, "It was just fun... We were just like, in that moment, who would be the person that would be the most random person to witness [Isla] get hit in L.A.? It was Scott."