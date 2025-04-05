King Charles, Queen Camilla set to leave UK after major setback

King Charles, Camilla travel plans announced days after hospitalisation

King Charles and Queen Camilla are to continue with their travel plans despite major setbacks.

The monarchs will be flying off to Italy for their state visit on Monday, April 7th, just days after the King was hospitalised due to the side effects of his cancer treatment.

Charles announced his cancer diagnosis last year in February and has since been receiving treatment. Despite health condition of the 76-year-old royal, Charles has appeared in good spirits.

He even undertook the long and tiring journey to Australia and Samoa towards the end of last year and attended 11 engagements, with Camilla by his side.

According to a Hello! report, the royal couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. While the couple usually marks the event in private, this time it will be spectacle in the public eye.

They will be attending the black-tie State Banquet which will be hosted by the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinale, a former Italian palace on April 9th.

However, the meeting with Pope Francis has been cancelled given the pontiff’s health condition. He is currently recovering from double pneumonia and was seriously hospitalised in the past week.

The update also comes after Buckingham Palace rushed to publish a clarification over the King's involvement in Prince Andrew's Chinese spy scandal, who is alleged to Yang Tengbo.

The Palace said that the monarch was not aware of the spy named 'H6' after Charles had met Yang during a meeting with Andrew and his former senior aide.