Palace shares key update as Princess Anne makes significant visit

Princess Anne seemingly came in for the rescue after King Charles found himself in the midst of a controversy courtesy of younger brother Prince Andrew.

The Princess Royal, who has remained steadfast in her support for the monarchy and her brother Charles, made a significant royal engagement.

While the engagement was held days prior, the update came as Charles found himself in the news for surprising involvement.

Buckingham Palace shared a carousel post on Friday about Anne’s visit, in what appears to be an effort to draw attention away from the negative publicity.

“On Wednesday, The Princess Royal visited Farms for City Children’s Lower Treginnis farm in St Davids,” the statement read.

“The Princess Royal has been Patron of Farms for City Children since 1991. Founded by Sir Michael and Lady Clare Morpurgo, the charity provides opportunities for children and young people to experience the natural world. Children spend a week on one of the charity’s farms taking part in every day farm tasks, as well as outdoor learning and craft sessions.”

It continued, “Her Royal Highness joined the children of Pembroke Dock Primary School as they groomed the farm’s donkeys, fed rare-breed piglets and cared for produce growing in the farm.”

Update for Anne came after Prince Andrew’s former senior aide issued a written testimony for the Chinese spy scandal. He shared that the “royal household, including the late queen, were fully aware of this communication – it was certainly accepted and it may be fair to say it was even encouraged – it was an open channel of communication that was useful to have.”

Palace clarified that the King was not aware of the alleged spy ‘H6’ at the time.