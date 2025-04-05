Meghan Markle drops major hint about 'As Ever' future in new statement

Meghan Markle drops major hint of 'As Ever' future in new statement

Meghan Markle's much-talked lifestyle brand As Ever is set to expand beyond culinary products.

The Duchess of Sussex launched "fruit spreads, honey, flower sprinkles, teas and other tasty offerings" on April 2. On the same day, the products sold out within an hour.

People Magazine reported that Meghan "plans to unveil new items seasonally, expanding beyond culinary products into hospitality and home offerings."

Moreover, in conversation with Inc., the former Suits actress said, "I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there. It’s just an extension of me."

For the unversed, Meghan launched As Ever in partnership with Netflix’s CPG division. Speaking of their collaboration, Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos said, "We’re a passive partner in Meghan’s company, and it’s a big discovery model for us right now."

Notably, Meghan also mentioned her experience of working with Netflix, revealing she was "building out a very different business plan" before meeting Netflix's vice president of consumer products, Josh Simon.

The mother-of-two said, "The reach from Netflix, coupled with my vision for the brand, felt like it was going to be a really perfect match."

Meghan stated, "They have tremendous experience on licensing deals and turning brands and shows into really good products, like Bridgerton."