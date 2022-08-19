Fans wish to see Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spinoff series

Johnny Depp has some interesting projects lined up after winning the sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
After performing rock gigs, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has resumed working on his upcoming films and fans are wishing that he play a key role in the upcoming The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday.
As one fan-favorite character from the iconic movie is still noticeably missing; Uncle Fester, rumors are making rounds that the character will be played by Depp.
The creator of Netflix’s Wednesday, Alfred Gough has revealed that the casting and details of Uncle Fester’s role will be kept a mystery until release, a blind item from the celebrity gossip social media account Deux Moi has Depp’s fans left into a frenzy.
Deux Moi - typically shares unverified blind items it receives on Instagram Story - claimed that there’s been “extraordinary lengths” taken to conceal the identity of the actor playing Uncle Fester in the upcoming Netflix series, helmed by Tim Burton.
The tip sparked rumors that Burton has reunited with Depp once again by casting him as Wednesday Addams’ uncle.
For the unversed, the Rum Diary star has starred in several of Burton’s movies, including Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hollow.
Prince Harry reportedly thinks its ‘bizarre’ for people that didn't know Diana grieve for her deeply
Brad Pitt attends Bullet Train promotional event in Seoul despite the ongoing controversy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been acting as ‘quasi-royals’ amid their visit to the UK
Prince Charles and his alleged rift with his son Prince William have been garnering much attention
Brooklyn Beckham reveals wife Nicola Peltz 'always cries' whenever he surprises her with new ink
Meghan Markle will allegedly meet the Queen in Windsor this September