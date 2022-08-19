Fans wish to see Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spinoff series

File footage

Johnny Depp has some interesting projects lined up after winning the sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

After performing rock gigs, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has resumed working on his upcoming films and fans are wishing that he play a key role in the upcoming The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday.

As one fan-favorite character from the iconic movie is still noticeably missing; Uncle Fester, rumors are making rounds that the character will be played by Depp.

The creator of Netflix’s Wednesday, Alfred Gough has revealed that the casting and details of Uncle Fester’s role will be kept a mystery until release, a blind item from the celebrity gossip social media account Deux Moi has Depp’s fans left into a frenzy.

Deux Moi - typically shares unverified blind items it receives on Instagram Story - claimed that there’s been “extraordinary lengths” taken to conceal the identity of the actor playing Uncle Fester in the upcoming Netflix series, helmed by Tim Burton.

The tip sparked rumors that Burton has reunited with Depp once again by casting him as Wednesday Addams’ uncle.

For the unversed, the Rum Diary star has starred in several of Burton’s movies, including Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hollow.



