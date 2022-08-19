K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes history by smashing records

The newly hyped K-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo does wonders as it breaks another ratings record in ENA history.



On August 19, Soompi reported that the finale episode of the series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which aired in South Korea on August 18, achieved the highest viewership rating to date.

With this, the K-pop popular series broke its own rating record during the entire drama run and became the most viewed act in the history of the television channel, ENA itself.

According to Nielsen Korea, the 16-part courtroom series' final episode scored a 17.5 percent rating nationwide and made a record-breaking achievement.

For those unversed, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a courtroom series that revolves around an enthusiastic lawyer with autism spectrum disorder who handles many issues and encounters many individuals while working at a law firm.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the CEO of the k-drama production company Astory Lee Sang Baek revealed the possibility of a second season of the series in 2024.