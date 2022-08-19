Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony posts new snaps after his performance in Colombia

Marc Anthony, who was forced to postpone his tour earlier this year after sustaining a back injury, has shared a sweet post to thank his fans after performing in Colombia.
The 53-year-old singer, who performed in Colombia, shared a trio of photos of himself on stage Wednesday, captioning: "Thank you very much my people from Colombia. We had an amazing time."
Anthony has been on tour for a number of months now, after cancelling dates in May, with fans and celebrities alike praising his energetic performances. Even David Beckham was wowed by Marc's concert, writing on Instagram: "We love u man. You made many many many people so so happy."
On the other hand, Marc's ex-wife Jenifer Lopez, with whom he shares two children, is reportedly set to exchange wedding vows with Ben Affleck for a second time in a lavish three-day ceremony this weekend.
