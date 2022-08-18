Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan rides London Underground

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheik Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum recently flew off to the UK where he went incognito to travel London Underground.

The Sheikh, who has been the Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008, rubbed shoulders with tourists and commuters while riding the tube last week.

Taking to Instagram, the royal took his 14.5 million followers inside his family holiday as he went incognito for a day out.

Sheikh Hamdan, not dressed up in his traditional robe, posted a photo on his social media account.

Accompanied by his friend Badr Ateej, who looked slightly fed up with the capital's underground system, the Sheikh can be seen standing in a crowded carriage.



The caption of the post read: “We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored.”

Reacting to the amusing post, one fan wrote: “These poor people have no idea with whom they are travelling.”