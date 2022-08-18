Prince Harry to make Oprah chat ‘child’s play’ compared to tell-all memoir

Royal experts warn Prince Harry will make his Oprah tell-all look like ‘mere child’s play’ when faced with the release of his upcoming memoir.
This claim has been made by the Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah, in an interview with Times Radio.
Nikkhah told the outlet, “They might all be scooped later this year with Prince Harry’s own memoirs.”
“It promises to, possibly, cause some of the biggest drama the royal family has seen.”
“He’s going to write what he describes as this intimate and heartfelt book - no holds barred."
Before concluding, Nikkhah also admitted, “It might make the Oprah interview look like child's play in comparison. I think the royal family are in the braced position going forward to all of that.”.”
