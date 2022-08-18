Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to bring Netflix crew to UK next month?

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to return to the UK next month to visit charities close to them, and as per a GB News reporter, they might bring Netflix camera crews with them for the trip.



Early on Monday, the Sussex’s rep confirmed that the royal couple will be travelling to the UK early in September where they will visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit and the WellChild Awards.

Talking about the same, GB News’ Cameron Walker claimed that Harry and Meghan may be planning on letting Netflix tag along this time to film for their upcoming at-home style series titled At Home with The Sussexes.

Walker was asked, “Isn't this all about their documentary? Will they be filming whilst they are here (UK?” to which he replied: “I would be very surprised if the Netflix crew was not trailing them.”

“The Netflix deal was reportedly worth around 80 million pounds to have, kind of, exclusive rights, up close and personal, to everything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing over the last year,” he also noted.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan have already started filming their docu-series at their Montecito home in the US.