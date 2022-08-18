 
Wednesday August 17, 2022
Angelina Jolie proves simplicity rules as she flaunts her elegance in super simple white dress

By Web Desk
August 18, 2022
Actress Angelina Jolie embraced the ultimate summer staple during her latest outing, proving why simplicity rules.

Hollywood actress and humanitarian showcased her elegance as she stepped out in a fuss-free chic white dress.

The recipient of numerous accolades was spotted running errands with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt, wearing a super simple, stylish dress by Vince.

She finished her look off with ivory woven Valentino Garavani sandals, a mini box shoulder bag by Dior, oversized sunglasses and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings. To elevate her look she left her famous locks loose.

Jolie was looking smashing in trend-free pieces, leaving onlookers awestruck and amazed.