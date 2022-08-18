Angelina Jolie proves simplicity rules as she flaunts her elegance in super simple white dress

Actress Angelina Jolie embraced the ultimate summer staple during her latest outing, proving why simplicity rules.
Hollywood actress and humanitarian showcased her elegance as she stepped out in a fuss-free chic white dress.
The recipient of numerous accolades was spotted running errands with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt, wearing a super simple, stylish dress by Vince.
She finished her look off with ivory woven Valentino Garavani sandals, a mini box shoulder bag by Dior, oversized sunglasses and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings. To elevate her look she left her famous locks loose.
Jolie was looking smashing in trend-free pieces, leaving onlookers awestruck and amazed.
The lovebirds had tied the knot just over two months earlier with a ceremony held at her Thousand Oaks home
Twilight’s director Chris Weitz shares his thoughts on rejecting Taylor Swift
The Batman star Zoë Kravitz discusses Will Smith’s Oscars slap comments in new interview
Johanna Altman was arrested on Aug. 4 on a felony charge
Adele speaks on relationship and Vegas postponement in a new interview
Musk and Grimes first connected on Twitter in 2018 and made their debut as a couple at that year's Met Gala