‘Lacklustre’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘failures in the making’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded ineffective and ‘flaccid’ failures who “couldn’t become leading voices.”

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with this allegation.

She penned the entire allegation in her new piece for news.com.au.

It began with a callout and reads, “More importantly for their Netflix and Spotify paymasters, they have failed to genuinely set themselves up as leading voices of the day.”

“They might do their darnedest to sell themselves as inspiring leaders but the proof is in the flaccid pudding that was the lacklustre turnout to Harry’s recent UN speech.”