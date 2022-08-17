Machine Gun Kelly shares bloody photo amid rumours of Megan Fox split

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, this week shared a post of himself with a bloody face after he shattered a glass on his head during a concert, just as reports of his alleged with fiance Megan Fox do the rounds.
According to Page Six, Kelly smashed a wine glass on his face during a final show of his ongoing North American tour in his hometown Cleveland. He also notably ziplined across the audience at the same event.
Reports suggest that the rapper resorted to the stunt after informing concert-goers that venue officials wanted to enforce curfew rules.
Kelly was quoted as saying: “They’re in my ears right now and they’re saying that if we don’t stop the concert right now, we’re gonna get fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes that we continue. You know what I say to that? We aren’t stopping this concert for s***. I’m rich.”
He then proceeded to smash the glass on his face and later shared a video on his Instagram story of his bloodied face.
Kelly’s insane stunt comes as several eagle-eyed fans speculated earlier this week that he had separated from Fox based on the lack of couple’s online activity together.
