Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt once drunk-dialled THIS celebrity on his wedding night

Karan Johar is seemingly having a blast with Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan.
In a fresh trailer, Karan was spotted revealing that he drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal along with Alia Bhatt before his wedding with Katrina Kaif, as reported by Pinkvilla.
The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream on August 18 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Speaking of the drunk-calling incident, Karan added: "Alia and I once drunk-dialled Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding." Johar added, "we both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy."
Koffee with Karan's current season began last month in July and has hosted actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and more.
