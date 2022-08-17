Amber Heard's spy praises Johnny Depp

Private investigator Paul Baressi has revealed that Amber Heard hired him to ‘find bad things about Johnny Depp’.



The detective apparently exposed the Aquman actress' intentions, saying he was spying for Heard to find Depp's guilt but returned 'empty handed'.

“The home he used to live in, the places his father worked, just really great stuff. Amber hired me in the summer of July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty handed,” Baressi said in a conversation with Law and Crime Network.

In June 2022, the Virginia (US) jury ruled in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean after a six-week trial that saw the Hollywood stars make some shocking revelations about their marriage.

Paul Baressi added “I collected all of these historic documents on him (Johnny Depp).”

He went on to add, “She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber. Johnny’s father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation."

Amber Heard's spy added: "Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.”