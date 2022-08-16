Diana’s controversial interview defended by documentary creators

Princess Diana's documentary The Princess creators defended capturing the life and tragic death of the late Princess of Wales.
According to People, the spokesperson for the documentary said: “This feature documentary tells the story of Princess Diana exclusively through archive footage from the time, without commentary from today. This interview is shown briefly, in context, as a moment of the historical record."
In the infamous 1995 interview, Diana said "there were three people" in her marriage.
The princess hinted at her husband Prince Charles's longtime affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.
However, it was revealed during the last two years that the interview was obtained through deception by journalist Martin Bashir who reportedly manipulated Diana's brother Charles Spencer.
Following the inquiry last year, Prince William slammed the practices behind the making of the Panorama program.
William said: “It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said," he continued. "The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."
