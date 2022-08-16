R. Kelly back in court to face further charges

Washington: Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, who is serving a 30-year sentence for sex offenses, is back in court this week facing further charges.
Jury selection began on Monday in the latest case, which is being tried in the 55-year-old´s hometown of Chicago.
Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted in New York in September.
Also facing charges are Kelly´s former manager, Derrel McDavid, and an ex-employee, Milton "June" Brown. The trial is expected to last around four weeks.
As jury selection began, Kelly´s attorney Jennifer Bonjean filed a motion asking that anyone who watched a documentary called "Surviving R. Kelly" be disqualified from service.
Kelly also faces prosecution in two other state jurisdictions.
