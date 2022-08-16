 
close
Tuesday August 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

R. Kelly back in court to face further charges

Jury selection began on Monday in the latest case

By AFP
August 16, 2022
R. Kelly back in court to face further charges
R. Kelly back in court to face further charges

Washington: Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, who is serving a 30-year sentence for sex offenses, is back in court this week facing further charges.

Jury selection began on Monday in the latest case, which is being tried in the 55-year-old´s hometown of Chicago.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted in New York in September.

Also facing charges are Kelly´s former manager, Derrel McDavid, and an ex-employee, Milton "June" Brown. The trial is expected to last around four weeks.

As jury selection began, Kelly´s attorney Jennifer Bonjean filed a motion asking that anyone who watched a documentary called "Surviving R. Kelly" be disqualified from service.

Kelly also faces prosecution in two other state jurisdictions.