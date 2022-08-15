Olivia Wilde looks ‘happier than ever’ after winning custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

American actress Olivia Wilde looked happier than ever in her Sunday Instagram Story, after winning her custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis.
Olivia, 38, looked stunning in a thigh-split green floral maxi dress as she threw a hand in the air while out and about with one of her children in London.
It is unclear whether it was son Otis or daughter Daisy joining their mum on the day out, however, they were riding a purple scooter.
Olivia and Jason, 46, initially met at a Saturday Night Live finale party in 2011.
Earlier, Olivia won her custody battle after a judge dismissed her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis’ petition to have their kids live in Brooklyn, New York.
According to court documents obtained, a judge dismissed Sudeikis’ petition and ruled that their kids’ home state is California (where Wilde lives).
It comes after Sudeikis filed a motion in October 2021 to bring their two kids – Otis, eight, and five-year-old Daisy – to live with him in New York.
