Mandy Moore shows appreciation for hubby over This is Us ‘age make-up transformation’

Mandy Moore recently praised her hubby musician Taylor Goldsmith for putting up with her for six years over This is Us “age-makeup transformation”.



According to PEOPLE, the Chasing Liberty star accepted the Virtuoso Awards at second annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday evening.

During her acceptance speech, the Princess Diaries 2 actress first thanked her team as well as partners at NBC and 20th Century Fox, saying, “The last six years undoubtedly have just been the most momentous of my career”.

Later, she diverted her focus to her hubby and appreciated him for tolerating her “many age make-up transformations” while playing Rebecca Pearson for six seasons on hit series.

“Taylor is not here tonight, he’s a musician so he’s playing a show and our son Gus is with him,” began the 38-year-old.

Moore, who has been in the entertainment industry for 23 years, continued, “Thank you, babe, for being just the best at everything and holding down the fort at home and letting me cook this next one (as she referred to her soon-to-be-born second child).”

“And thank you for not being weirded out by the age make-up for six seasons on This Is Us,” quipped the actress.

“He was really such a good sport about that,” she added.