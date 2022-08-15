 
August 15, 2022
Ayeza Khan, Mawra Hocane celebrate 75 years of Independence of Pakistan

Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Humayun Saeed and others mark 75th Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm

By Web Desk
August 15, 2022
Pakistanis marked the 75th Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm throughout the country as they hoisted flags on their homes and cars and dressed up in green and white for the day.

Our beloved celebrities also celebrated the day with love and pride for their motherland as they wished their fans and followers on the Silver Jubilee of Pakistan.

From Ayeza Khan, Maya Ali to Mawra Hocane, celebs were in high spirits while commemorating the national day donning traditional dresses and sharing the delightful glimpses on social media.

Take a look at how stars observed the 14th August 2022:

Mahira Khan


Maya Ali


Humayun Saeed


Ayeza Khan


Marwa Hocane


Ahsan Khan


Shahroz Sabzwari


Adnan Siddiqui 