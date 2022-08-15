Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of a ‘perfect Sunday’ on social media: Photos

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed the idea of a ‘perfect weekend’ on social media.



On Sunday, the Quantico star turned to Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her adorable baby girl Maltie Marie (MM) and her three dogs; Diana, Panda and Gino.

In the first image, MM, who Priyanka co-parents with hubby Nick Jonas, could be seen lying on her stomach holding a pink cushion as the children book was kept in front of her.

“Sundays are for reading,” wrote the 40-year-old in the caption.

In another photo, the Baywatch actress gave a sneak peek of her living room as the baby girl was seen lying on the floor playing with her toys in a cute green and pink dress with a pink band on her head.

Interestingly, the couple’s dogs also seemed to give company to the baby as they sat next to her.

The actress captioned the post, “All my babies. Perfect Sunday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in upcoming movies including It’s All Coming To Me and Jee Le Zaraa.

Besides movies, the actress will also appear in the spy thriller series Citadel.