Jennifer Aniston praised as 'most beautiful woman in the world'

Jennifer Aniston's latest snap has attracted massive praise and love from fans and followers.
The Friends alum, 53, has been flooded with comments from fans after hair stylist Chris McMillan shared candid black and white bikini snaps on Instagram of the actress.
She flashed a smile for the camera as she donned a triangle bikini and stylish trousers for some black and white photographs. Jennifer completed her look with a long necklace and a watch.
Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to leave a comment under Chris' Instagram grid post of Jennifer, with one fans gushed: "She’s absolutely perfect??? yeahh stunning girl."
Another added: "I’m so in love with these pics!." A third person: "Love this so much! Glowing!"
While a fourth social media user said: "The most beautiful woman in the world."
Aniston's latest pic appears after she sent the internet into meltdown with her sizzling beachside selfie, soaking up the sun in style on her summer holiday by the coast.
